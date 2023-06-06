RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – For months, Virginia has been talking with other states about forming new data-sharing partnerships to replace a bipartisan system that helps fight voter fraud.

Virginia’s elections department won’t share which states are involved in the discussions as it works to find an alternative to the Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC), which the commonwealth pulled out of and will leave in August.

“Virginia has been participating in talks with other states for several months about creating new state to state data-sharing relationships for the purpose of identifying potential double voters,” Taylor O’Sullivan, the Virginia Department of Elections’ external affairs assistant, wrote in an email. “The Department will not comment on the involvement of other states.”

Most states have followed suit, either not responding to 8News’ requests for comment or declining to go into detail about their plans. Some were more forthcoming.

A look at ERIC

Virginia was one of the seven founding member states of the Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC), a multi-state partnership touted by election experts and officials as the best tool to fight voter fraud.

According to its site, states use the information from ERIC to reach out to eligible voters who haven’t registered after moving and remove dead people from voter rolls. Using info from the U.S. Postal Service and the state’s Department of Motor Vehicles, it also allows each state to prevent people from voting twice in different states.

Before pulling out of the program, officials from Virginia — and other Republican-led states that have withdrawn from ERIC — praised it as an effective tool to share voter data.

The program has since become a target of conspiracy theories, including false claims that the nonprofit is funded by liberal billionaire George Soros, a megadonor who is a top target of conservatives and conspiracy theorists. Former President Donald Trump called on all GOP governors to pull out of ERIC in March.

An investigation from NPR detailed the far-right effort that focused on ERIC, including how a right-wing website targeted the system and helped spark an exodus from Republican-led states.

Del. Marcus Simon (D-Fairfax) told 8News that while he can’t prove it, he suspects that Virginia’s decision to withdraw came from Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R), calling it a “baldly political move.”

“Because it doesn’t seem to be anything that was being talked about amongst the staff. We never got any sort of a whiff of any kind of problem with ERIC,” Simon said. “For the most part, the professionals at the Department of Elections thought it was working well.”

Virginia Elections Commissioner Susan Beals listed several reasons for Virginia’s departure in a letter to ERIC’s executive director informing him of the decision, including higher and uncertain costs in the wake of other states pulling out and the “controversy surrounding the historical sharing of data with outside organizations leveraged for political purposes.”

The Guardian reported that Beals was among several state election officials to attend a two-day conference hosted by rightwing groups, including the Heritage Foundation, in February. According to the report, a topic for one of the conference’s sessions was titled: “Realistic Eric Fixes and Reforms.”

A Youngkin spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment and the Department of Elections told 8News multiple times that Beals was unavailable for an interview for this story.

Who Virginia is (and not) talking to

Neighboring Tennessee is talking with Virginia about establishing a state-to-state partnership to keep voter rolls updated, the communications director for Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett, Julia Bruck, confirmed to 8News.

North Carolina, Virginia’s neighbor to the south, is not involved in the talks, according to its State Board of Elections spokesperson. The state is not in ERIC.

“No, the State Board of Elections is not in talks with Virginia elections officials about this,” Patrick Gannon, the board’s spokesperson, told 8News. “We do, however, share information whenever we investigate a potential case of double voting, as we do with any other state that may be involved in such an investigation.”

Under Virginia law, the elections department has to get voter registration data from bordering states to clean up voter rolls.

Multiple efforts to reach West Virginia’s secretary of state office were unsuccessful. Kentucky and Maryland are in ERIC, but the general counsel for Kentucky’s State Board of Elections confirmed the state is not discussing the idea with Virginia.

Florida has not held talks with Virginia about developing a partnership “but welcomes” them, according to Mark Ard, a spokesman for Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd.

John Tobler, a spokesperson for Louisiana Secretary of State R. Kyle Ardoin, told 8News that Louisiana is not involved in talks with Virginia. Lindsey Eaton, the communications director for Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales, said Indiana is not actively discussing a potential partnership with Virginia.

“We are aware of proposals for interstate voter list cross-check programs that are being made and discussed,” Eaton told 8News. “At this time, the Indiana Secretary of State’s Office is not actively in talks with Virginia.”

A spokesperson for Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston told 8News on May 25 that the state, which is not in ERIC, is not “currently negotiating any sort of formal data-sharing partnership.”

Some officials revealed that their states have discussed establishing data-sharing relationships, but like Virginia have declined to disclose which states are involved in the talks. These states include Missouri and Ohio.

Two other Republican-led states that recently quit ERIC, Iowa and Alabama, did not share a response with 8News by publication. Officials from Nebraska, Montana, Kansas and Mississippi — all states outside of ERIC — did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

What comes next?

As the elections department says talks with other states will continue, the agency will also keep maintaining its maintenance procedures, including removing people ineligible to vote and those who have died from voter rolls, according to spokeswoman Andrea Gaines.

“ELECT will obtain its own subscription to the Limited Master Death file from the Social Security Administration. ELECT will process records of voters who have moved and obtained a driver’s license in a new state internally,” Gaines wrote in a May 15 email. “This data is currently available and sent to ELECT from DMV on a monthly basis from information received via interstate compact through the DMV.”

Del. Simon said leaving ERIC without a plan on how to move forward shows that Virginia’s move was not a calculated one, but a political one to serve Youngkin’s presidential ambitions.

“I think the secrecy about what’s going on is frankly hiding the fact that there’s nothing going as far as finding a replacement for ERIC,” Del. Simon told 8News.