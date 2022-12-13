RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Democrats voted unanimously to hold a primary for the late Rep. Donald McEachin’s congressional seat.

The primary will happen one week from today, on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Following the primary Gov. Glenn Youngkin has set a special election for Tuesday, February 21.

At least six candidates have said they would run in a “firehouse primary” where voters will be able to cast their ballots at multiple polling locations. Those locations are still undetermined.

Whoever gets the seat will represent the primarily Democratic district in Richmond all the way toward the North Carolina border.

Endorsed by Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, Delegate Lamont Bagby has entered the race, announcing his candidacy at a community center in the Essex Village neighborhood where he grew up.

Senator Jennifer McClellan, who lost the governor’s race last year, filed for candidacy Friday.

Attorney Joseph Preston and civil rights activist Tavorise Marks also announced runs.

On the Republican side, pastor Leon Benjamin, who lost against McEachin, announced he would run again.

Retired Virginia State Police officer and Rep. Bob Good staffer Dale Sturdifen also confirmed he wants in on the race to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Senators Joe Morrissey and McClellan will make announcements today related to the race.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.