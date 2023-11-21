RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin has ordered all U.S. and Virginia flags outside of state and local government buildings to fly at half-staff on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

According to the Youngkin’s office, the flag order is in honor of Thomas J. Bliley, who passed away on Thursday, Nov. 16.

Bliley was the Mayor of Richmond from 1970 to 1977 before serving two stints in the U.S. Congress — representing Virginia’s 3rd District from 1981 to 1993 and representing Virginia’s 7th District from 1993 to 2003.

Flags will remain at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Tuesday.