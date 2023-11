RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin has ordered all U.S. and Virginia flags outside of local and state government buildings to be flown at half-staff on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

According to Youngkin’s office, the order is in memory of the six people killed in a mass shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake. Wednesday is the one-year anniversary of the shooting.

Flags will be at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday.