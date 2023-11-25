RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered all United States and Virginia flags to be flown at half-staff at all state and local buildings tomorrow.

On Friday, Nov. 24, Youngkin issued an order for flags to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, Nov. 25, from sunrise to sunset.

The order comes as a response to President Biden’s proclamation to lower the U.S. flags in memory of Eleanor Rosalynn Carter, former First Lady of Georgia and later the U.S., as she will be buried on that day, Nov. 25.

U.S. President Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn had lived in Norfolk, Virginia, for some time as Jimmy served in the U.S. Navy — before starting his political career — and was stationed there.

According to the White House, Rosalynn had managed duties in her office in the East Wing of the White House. She also attended Cabinet meetings, represented the Chief Executive at ceremonial events and served as the President’s personal diplomat to Latin American countries.

Rosalynn served as the First Lady of Georgia from 1971 to 1975.

Rosalynn was First Lady of the United States from 1977 to 1981, and served as the Honorary Chairperson of the President’s Commission on Mental Health from 1977 to 1978, according to the White House.

Rosalynn was born on August 18, 1927, and died on Nov. 19, 2023.