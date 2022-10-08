RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin has made an official order to lower the flags of the United States and the flags of the Commonwealth of Virginia to half-staff beginning on Sunday, Oct. 9.

The governor’s announcement follows President Biden’s Presidential Proclamation that American flags be flown at half-staff in remembrance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

Youngkin has ordered that the flags of the U.S. and the state of Virginia be lowered at sunrise on Oct. 9 and remain at half-staff until sunset on all local, state and federal buildings and grounds in Virginia.

“We remember those that have been killed in the line of duty, and made the ultimate sacrifice protecting their communities,” Youngkin said in his announcement on Oct. 8.