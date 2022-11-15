RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin made the official order to lower the United States flags and the state of Virginia flags to half-staff.

The order was made on the evening of Monday, Nov. 14, and is in respect and memory of the victims, the families and the community affected by the deadly shooting at the University of Virginia on Sunday night.

The flags were ordered to be lowered at sunrise on Tuesday, Nov. 15, and remain at half-staff until sunset on the very same day. U.S. and Virginia flags in local, state and federal buildings, and on the grounds, shall be adjusted in accordance with the order.