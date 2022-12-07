RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin has made the official order to lower the United States flags and the state of Virginia flags to half-staff.

The order was made on the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 6, and is in honor and memory of those affected by the Attack on Pearl Harbor. On Dec. 7, 1941, nearly 4,000 American men and women were killed or wounded at the United States Navy Base at Pearl Harbour, Hawaii.

The flags were ordered to be lowered at sunrise on Wednesday, Dec. 7, and remain at half-staff until sunset. U.S. and Virginia flags in local, state and federal buildings, and on the grounds, will be adjusted in accordance with the order.