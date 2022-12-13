RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin has officially ordered that the flags of the United States and the Commonwealth of Virginia be lowered to half-staff in memory and respect of Virginia House Delegate Ronnie Campbell, who passed away on Dec. 13 after a battle with cancer.

Campbell, a Republican, had been serving in the Virginia House of Delegates for the 24th District since January 2019. According to his campaign website, Campbell was born and raised in southern Augusta County and worked in law enforcement with the Virginia State Police for 25 years before entering politics. He was 68 years old at the time of his death.

Gov. Youngkin announced that all U.S. and Virginia flags located on state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth would be lowered to half-staff immediately starting Tuesday, Dec. 13, until sunset on Wednesday, Dec. 14.