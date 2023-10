RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered all of Virginia’s state and U.S. flags outside all state and local buildings to be flown at half-staff on Wednesday.

According to an announcement from the governor’s office, flags are being lowered in memory of Cameron Bentley Craig, an Abingdon firefighter who was killed while responding to a fire alarm call.

Flags will be flown at half-staff from sunrise on Wednesday, Oct. 25 until sunset.