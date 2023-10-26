RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered all flags to be lowered in Virginia, following President Biden’s Presidential Proclamation on Thursday.

Around 2 p.m. on Oct. 26, Youngkin ordered the flags be lowered in memory of the lives lost and those injured in the Lewistown, Maine mass shooting.

The flags were ordered to be lowered immediately on Thursday and remain at half-staff until sunset on Monday, Oct. 30. U.S. and Virginia flags in local, state and federal buildings, and on the grounds, will be affected by the order.

Another flag order was also announced yesterday and was already in effect as of Thursday, Oct. 26. Flags were lowered in memory of Cameron Bentley Craig, an Abingdon firefighter who was killed while responding to a fire alarm call.