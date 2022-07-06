RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced that all Virginia flags be flown at half-staff until Saturday, July 9.

According to a release from the Governor’s Office, the announcement came after an order from President Joe Biden to lower United States flags in response to the shooting at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, a suburb north of Chicago in Illinois.

According to police, on the morning of Monday, July 4, a gunman opened fire at a parade from a rooftop and killed seven people while injuring around 30.

21-year-old Robert Crimo III, was identified as a person of interest and arrested in North Chicago later that day.