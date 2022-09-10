RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin has ordered that the flags of the United States and the Commonwealth of Virginia be lowered to half-staff on Sunday, Sept. 11, in memory of the nearly 3,000 individuals who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

“In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all state, federal, and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in solemn memory and respect for the nearly 3,000 lives lost in the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, and in remembrance of the heroes who sacrificed their lives for the rescue mission and in defense of American principles of freedom, justice, and individual liberty,” Gov. Youngkin said in a statement.

The announcement follows the governor’s issue last week for flags to be lowered to half-staff on Sept. 8, in honor of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away earlier that day.

Flags will be lowered at sunrise on Sunday, Sept. 11, and remain at half-staff until sunset.