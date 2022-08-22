RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered all United States and Virginia flags to be flown at half-staff on Monday, Aug. 22.

According to a release from the Office of the Governor, the half-staff order is in memory and respect of Wallace Green, Jr., who recently passed away.

Green was a member of the Monford Point Marines, the first African Americans to to enlist in the United States Marine Corps after an executive order from President Franklin D. Roosevelt established the Fair Employment Practices Commission in June of 1941.

Green joined the Marine Corps in 1947 and served for 22 years. After retiring from the corps, Green became a teacher and taught in the Norfolk Public School system for 21 years.