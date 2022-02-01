Why are flags at half-staff in Virginia?

The Virginia State flag and the American flag fly near the Virginia State Capitol, February 9, 2019 in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After two officers were shot and killed at Bridgewater College on Tuesday afternoon, United States and Virginia flags statewide will be flown at half-staff on Wednesday.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin ordered the flags lowered on Tuesday evening to respect and honor their memory. His announcement came after the deaths of the officers had been confirmed and a suspected killer had been identified.

The flags will be at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday.

Youngkin released a statement following the tragic shooting. The governor said, “My heart is broken tonight by the tragic loss of two officers at Bridgewater College today. These officers were dedicated to protecting the students and faculty of the college and I have ordered that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff tomorrow to honor their memory and courageous efforts. The First Lady and I ask Virginians to keep their family, friends, and the Bridgewater community in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”