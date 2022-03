RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Friday that all flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia would be flown at half-mast on all state and local buildings and grounds throughout the state.

The Governor’s order is intended to show respect and memory of Covington Police Officer Caleb Ogilvie who was killed in the line of duty.

The body of Officer Ogilvie was returned to Alleghany County in a funeral street procession on Tuesday.