RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — President Joe Biden and Gov. Glenn Youngkin have ordered the flags of the United States and America, and the Commonwealth of Virginia to be flown at half-staff “in respect and remembrance of the one million American lives lost to COVID-19.”

Gov. Youngkin announced the proclamation in a release Thursday, and said Virginia flags at all state and local buildings, and all “grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia” will be flown at half-staff Thursday, May 12 until sunset on Monday, May 16.

Thursday, May 12 marked the tragic milestone of one million American lives lost to COVID-19, according to the White House.

As a nation, we must not grow numb to such sorrow. To heal, we must remember,” Biden said in a statement. “We must remain vigilant against this pandemic and do everything we can to save as many lives as possible, as we have with more testing, vaccines, and treatments than ever before. It’s critical that Congress sustain these resources in the coming months.”