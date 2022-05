RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced on Sunday that all flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia would be flown at half-mast on all state and local buildings and grounds throughout the state.

The Governor’s order is intended to show respect and memory for Peace Officers Memorial Day.

The flag was lowered at sunrise on Saturday, May 15, 2022, and will remain at half-staff until sunset.