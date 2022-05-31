RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced on Tuesday that all flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia would be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds throughout the state.

The Governor’s order is intended to show respect and memory for the lives lost and those injured on the anniversary of the Virginia Beach Day Shooting.

On May 31, 2019, 12 people were killed and more were injured when a Virginia Beach city engineer opened fire and shot indiscriminately at his co-workers inside the Virginia Beach Municipal Center.

The flag was lowered at sunrise on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, and will remain at half-staff until sunset.