RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered all United States and Virginia flags be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the commonwealth starting at sunrise on Thursday, July 28.

The governor announced in a release that flags should be lowered to remember the life and career of former Henrico County Delegate John “Jack” Reid, who died on Sunday, July 17.

Flags across the state are asked to remain at half-staff until sunset on Thursday, the release read.