RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In response to President Joe Biden’s proclamation, Gov. Glenn Youngkin made the official order on Friday to lower the United States and state of Virginia flags to half-staff.

The order is in honor and memory of Rep. Jackie Walorski who died tragically on Wednesday, Aug. 3, along with two of her staff members in a motor vehicle accident. Walorski had represented Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District as a Republican in the United State House of Representatives since 2013. She was 58 years old.

Beginning at sunrise and ending at sunset on Thursday, Aug. 4, U.S. and Virginia flags in local, state and federal buildings, and on the grounds, should be adjusted in accordance with the order.