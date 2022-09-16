RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An order from the office of the governor in observance of a national holiday has caused flags in Virginia to be flown at half staff.

According to the office office of Governor Glenn Youngkin, all United States and Virginia flags in the Commonwealth have been ordered to be flown at half-staff on Friday, Sept. 16 in observance of National POW/MIA Recognition Day.

National POW/MIA Recognition Day is intended to raise awareness of American soldiers who are prisoners of war or are missing in action. According to the office of the governor, nearly 81,600 American soldiers are currently missing.