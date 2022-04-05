RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In response to the tragic death of Henrico Police Officer Trey Marshall Sutton, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin ordered all flags to be flown at half-staff Wednesday, April 6, from sunrise until sunset.

Sutton, 24, died after the cruiser he was driving Wednesday night was t-boned by a Dodge pickup at the Chamberlayne Road and Wilkinson Road intersection.

The crash injured a field training officer, and someone in custody, who were also in the vehicle. Police said their injuries remain critical as of Monday, April 4, and the driver of the pickup has since been released from the hospital.

Sutton’s funeral will be held at Victory Tabernacle Church at 11700 Genito Road in Midlothian at 11 a.m. tomorrow. He will be laid to rest in Hopewell at Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens. His interment will be open to the public.

The governor’s flag order includes all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia.