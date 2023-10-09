RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin has declared the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia to be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds.

The decision has been made to “honor the lives lost in the horrific terror attack committed against Israel and to hold those injured and held hostage in our thoughts,” according to the governor.

The flag order will be in place from Sunday, Oct. 8 through Saturday, Oct. 14.

All flags are to remain at half-staff until then.