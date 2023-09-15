RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has issued a flag order for Friday, Sept. 15.

According to a release from the Office of the Governor, Prisoner of War/Missing in Action (POW/MIA) flags are ordered to be flown alongside all United States and Virginia flags at all local, state and federal buildings across the Commonwealth from sunrise to sunset on Friday.

According to the release, the flag order is in observance of National POW/MIA Recognition Day, which, according to the U.S. Department of Defense, honors Americans who were prisoners of war or who were deployed for service and never returned home.