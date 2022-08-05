RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has ordered all United States and Virginia flags to be flown at half-staff in memory and respect of former Virginia Senator Jane Haycock Woods.

Woods passed away peacefully in her Fairfax home on July 18, according to her obituary. She served in the Virginia House of Delegates and the Virginia State Senate from 1988 to 2000.

Flags on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth will be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Friday, August 5.