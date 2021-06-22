Why will Virginia flags be lowered across the state on Wednesday?

Virginia News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Flag of Virginia (USA)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia flags will be lowered across the Commonwealth from dawn until dusk on Wednesday.

The half-staff flags are to mourn former U.S. Sen. and Secretary of the Navy John W. Warner III.

Warner died at the age of 94 on May 25.

More on the death of John Warner:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events