Why will Virginia flags be lowered across the state on Wednesday?

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia flags will be lowered across the Commonwealth from dawn until dusk on Wednesday.
The half-staff flags are to mourn former U.S. Sen. and Secretary of the Navy John W. Warner III.
Warner died at the age of 94 on May 25.
