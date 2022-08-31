RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Glenn Youngkin ordered U.S. and Virginia flags to be flown at half staff today in honor of International Opioid Awareness Day.

The order means flags on grounds belonging to state and local governments will be lowered on August 31, 2022.

The order was issued “in memory of those who lost their lives to addiction” and to ” encourage recovery and treatment for those still suffering from addiction.”

While the order doesn’t explicitly apply to private businesses or homes, private citizens interested in lowering their own flags can learn how to do so properly from the Governor’s Flag Protocol Guide.

Flags will be lowered at sunrise and remain at half-staff until sunset Wednesday.