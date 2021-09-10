Why will flags be lowered across Virginia on Saturday?

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA – AUGUST 08: An American flag flies at half staff in front of a Realtors office. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The American flag and Virginia flag will be seen flying at half-staff across the Commonwealth on Saturday in honor of Patriot Day.

Sept. 11 was designated as Patriot Day to honor and remember the victims who died in the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Saturday is the 20th anniversary of the tragedies at the Pentagon, the World Trade Center, and in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Flags at local, state, and federal buildings and grounds will be lowered at sunrise and will stay half-raised until sunset.