RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Former Virginia Gov. L. Douglas Wilder again called on Gov. Glenn Youngkin to replace Martin D. Brown as his chief diversity officer over Brown’s comments that “DEI is dead.”

Wilder, the country’s first Black governor, called Brown’s remarks on DEI – diversity, equity, and inclusion – at the Virginia Military Institute in late April “reckless” and “dangerous.”

“His [Brown’s] erroneous and disheartening comments fly in the face of transparent and accountable advocation for our citizens of underrepresented and marginalized backgrounds,” Wilder said Tuesday during a press conference at the Virginia State Capitol.

The former governor also took aim at Youngkin, saying it is ultimately his responsibility to share why Virginia is moving away from pushing for equity initiatives. When asked about Youngkin’s comments that DEI has “gone off the rails,” Wilder questioned the governor’s ability to speak on the issue.

“I don’t believe Governor Youngkin has the experience or the knowledge or the wherewithal to be considered anywhere near an expert relative to diversity, inclusion or racism in Virginia,” Wilder said Tuesday.

Wilder was one of four Virginia governors, the only Democrat, who advised Youngkin before he took office.

At one point during Tuesday’s presser, Wilder said Youngkin asked for the Research Institute for Social Equity (RISE) at VCU’s L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs to be renamed.

“And he wanted to change that,” Wilder, the government school’s namesake, said. “We told him no.”

Nakeina E. Douglas-Glenn, RISE’s director, did not respond to a request for an interview Wednesday.

When asked by 8News if he made the request, Youngkin did not answer directly.

“Well, I asked…Governor Wilder and I had a very open discussion around the fact that the word equity is a word that is loaded today, and it means so many different things to different people, and is there a different word,” Youngkin responded Wednesday. “I like the word opportunity.”

“The goal of RISE is to be the national leader in advancing social equity through informing public policy, governance, and practice to improve conditions for marginalized voices within our society, including communities of color, LGBTQIA individuals, people with disabilities, incarcerated populations, survivors of domestic violence, and women,” RISE’s website reads.

Youngkin did replace the word “equity” with “opportunity” in Brown’s title, a move that led two Democrats to ask Attorney General Jason Miyares (R) for an opinion on if the governor can “ignore” language in the state code.

“The official state website for this office likewise uses an incorrect name and refers to Mr. Brown as the Commonwealth of Virginia’s Diversity, Opportunity, and Inclusion Officer,” House Minority Leader Don Scott Jr. (D-Portsmouth) and state Sen. Scott A. Surovell (D-Fairfax) wrote to Miyares. “The title required by Code does not appear anywhere on the official state website.”

The rebuke of DEI from Brown, who is Black, led several groups and political figures to call for his ouster, including Wilder, the Virginia NAACP and the Black, Latino and Asian American Pacific Islander caucuses in the General Assembly.

“Let’s take a moment right now to kill that cow. DEI is dead,” Brown said at VMI in late April. “We’re not going to bring that cow up anymore. It’s dead. It was mandated by the General Assembly, but this governor has a different philosophy of civil discourse, civility, treating — living the golden rule, right?”

Wilder said the comment, first reported by The Washinton Post, demonstrated Brown’s “inadequacy,” “lack of accountability” and “lack of leadership.”

“The governor has the legal and moral responsibility to remove Brown and he must do so with all deliberate speed,” Wilder said.

Wilder also criticized Brown for making his comment at VMI, the country’s oldest state-funded military college that has faced several allegations of a history of racism. In 2021, a five-month investigation found VMI had tolerated and not addressed “a racist and sexist culture.”

“Not only is DEI not dead,” Wilder said Tuesday, “we need it more than ever.”

At a YMCA playground ribbon cutting in Petersburg on Wednesday, Youngkin told reporters that he “deeply respects” Wilder and that his office has set up a time for them to speak.