Wildfire contained in Shenandoah National Park

LURAY, Va. (WRIC) — While wildfires have ravaged National Parks out west, one that broke out in Virginia was kept under control on Saturday thanks to the efforts of local firefighters and park staff.

The National Parks Service announced Monday that a wildfire broke out at Shenandoah National Park on Nov. 7, at the Pass Mountain Overlook. It was discovered by a visitor at around 8 p.m.

Officials said first responders for the Luray Volunteer Fire Department along with National Park Service Staff attacked the 0.25 acre fire which burned in leaf litter, pine needles, and fallen trees. Firefighters used leaf blowers and water to construct a containment line around the fire.

Sunday, the National Parks Service said Shenandoah National Park firefighters extinguished interior hot spots within the fire perimeter and patrolled the area. On Monday, officials said the the fire was considered completely contained.

The announcement said the fire seemed to be human caused and is currently under investigation.

