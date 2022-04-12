LURAY, Va. (WRIC) — The 35th annual Shenandoah National Park Wildflower Weekend will take place May 14 and 15, celebrating spring wildflowers and nature-themed art.

The National Park Service said in a press release that they will host guided tours through the park and a variety of programs that focus on the diversity and importance of the hundreds of species of flowering plants that are protected by the park, along with other seasonal changes.

Special features for this year’s event include a botanical art workshop by watercolor artist Betty Gatewood and a wildflower photography workshop led by Ann and Rob Simpson.

There will also be a presentation by Shenandoah National Park’s current Artist-in-Residence, Jillian Sico.

No art experience is necessary, all materials will be provided and all programs are free. Both adults and children are welcome in all of the activities.

No reservations are needed, but there is a $30 park entrance fee, which is good for seven days.

For more information about spring in Shenandoah and the complete Wildflower Weekend schedule of programs, click here.

Regularly scheduled weekend Ranger programs will still be taking place as well.

Those unable to attend can watch virtual wildflower walks from 2021 here.