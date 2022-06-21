WAYNESBORO, Va. (WRIC) – The Wildlife Center of Virginia has treated its 90,000th wild animal.

In May 2022, the center hit the milestone while treating a young Eastern Cottontail, according to a press release from the center on June 8. This achievement comes 40 years after the center’s found in 1982.

The center provides health care, often on an emergency basis, to native wildlife. It has taken care of more than 200 species of native birds, mammals, reptiles and amphibians.

