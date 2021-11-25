Wildlife Center of Virginia ready to provide Thanksgiving meals for 100+ animal guests

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WFXR) — While many Americans are preparing turkey and cranberry sauce on Thursday, the staff at the Wildlife Center of Virginia are whipping up some more unconventional Thanksgiving meals to feed a group of 112 furry, feathered, and scaly guests.

According to the wildlife center, a total of eight staff members and students were at the facility on Wednesday, Nov. 24 to care for 92 patients and 20 education animals.

One group will reportedly be preparing and delivering meals, cleaning enclosures, and updating patient records.

“While 112 may seem like a large guest list, this will be a fairly ‘easy’ day compared to this summer when we had nearly 300 patients to serve!” the Wildlife Center of Virginia said in a statement Wednesday.

Instead of a traditional Thanksgiving meal, the crew at the wildlife center will make dozens of specific dietary dishes in order to cater to each species’ needs and each patient’s particular desires.

While the rehabbers are busy in the kitchen, Dr. Emily and her team will go through morning treatments for patients in need of medications, bandage changes, daily checks, or other medical procedures. And they’ll be ready for any new patients that might arrive — always a possibility, any day of the year. By the time the staff go home to their Thanksgiving dinners, all 112 animals will be fed, watered, and cared for. The Center is able to provide quality healthcare to wild animals in need through the generosity and support of caring individuals. We send you our best wishes for a wonderful holiday. Our patients are thankful for your support … and we are too! Wildlife Center of Virginia

The wildlife center provided the following guest list for Thanksgiving Day:

Five American Black Bears

One American Crow

Two American Kestrels

Four Bald Eagles

Four Barred Owls

One Black Vulture

One Cooper’s Hawk

One Cornsnake

Four Deer Mice

One Eastern Fox Squirrel

18 Eastern Gray Squirrels

One Eastern Hog-nosed Snake

One Eastern Painted Turtle

Four Eastern Ratsnakes

Five Eastern Screech-Owls

Three Great Horned Owls

One Gyrfalcon

Three Hermit Thrushes

One Mourning Dove

One Peregrine Falcon

One Red-bellied Woodpecker

Four Red-shouldered Hawks

Nine Red-tailed Hawks

One Russian Tortoise

One Snapping Turtle

Four Virginia Opossums

One Western Hog-nosed Snake

One White-throated Sparrow

27 Woodland Box Turtles

One Yellow-bellied Slider

You can check out the Wildlife Center of Virginia’s “Rehabber Recipe cards” or make a donation to the organization by following this link.