AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Wildlife Center of Virginia will serve Thanksgiving meals to more than 130 of their furry, feathered and scaley patients.

While us humans will be enjoying roasted turkey, stuffing and mashed potatoes on Thursday, patients at the Center will chow down on a feast of species-specific meals.

A spokesperson for the Center said staff are expecting to provide care and meals for more than 130 animals — 113 patients and 21 education animals — on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23.

Wildlife rehabilitators will be preparing and delivering meals, as well as cleaning enclosures and updating patient records.

According to the Wildlife Center’s website, staff provide health care, often on an emergency basis, to native wildlife.

Compared to the summer months, the Center said it had nearly 300 patients to serve on a daily basis.

A sampling of which species are currently being cared for at the Center — including information on their histories, treatments and plans of care — can be found at the Wildlife Center’s website.