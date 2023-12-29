WAYNESBORO, Va. (WRIC) — The Wildlife Center of Virginia admitted a record-breaking number of wildlife patients this year, including over 200 species native to Virginia.

Wildlife Center staff cared for over 4,000 animals in 2023, exceeding its previous 2022 record by about 10%, according to a press release.

Some of the animals treated by the Center this year include:

66 bald eagles

554 Virginia opossums

6 American black bears

245 Eastern box turtles

124 red-tailed hawks

52 barred owls

A bald eagle. (Photo: Wildlife Center of Virginia)

An American black bear cub. (Photo: Wildlife Center of Virginia)

A snapping turtle. (Photo: Wildlife Center of Virginia)

A Virginia Opossum. (Photo: Wildlife Center of Virginia)

The Wildlife Center said multiple factors contributed to the uptick in cases, including loss of habitat, extreme weather and human activity, as well as heightened awareness of the Center’s work.

“We’ve seen an incredible range of animals come through our doors, each with their own unique story and need for care,” said a spokesperson for the Center. “The dedication of our staff and volunteers has been nothing short of inspiring, as they’ve worked tirelessly to provide these animals with the second chance they deserve.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Those interested in learning more about the Wildlife Center can visit its website.