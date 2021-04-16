Wildlife center takes in first baby bear of the season

ROANOKE, Va. (WRIC) — The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke brought in their first baby bear of the season in Floyd County on Friday. The baby bear was seen for hours without its mother and is now in the center’s care.

According to a release from the center, this is the first American black bear baby found in the state this year.

Wildlife rescuers found the little bear eating goat feed. The bear’s mom never showed up and rescuers were worried the bear would freeze overnight.

The bear’s next stop will be the Wildlife Center of Virginia in Waynesboro.

The bear weighs just under three pounds and the center says cubs of that size are almost never seen outside of their mother’s den.