RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A solar eclipse may be visible throughout many parts of the U.S. in mid-October, but will Virginia residents be able to see it?

During a solar eclipse, the moon passes between the sun and the Earth, casting a shadow on Earth that either fully or partially blocks the sun’s light in some areas.

On Saturday, Oct. 14, an annual solar eclipse will be visible in parts of the United States, Mexico, and many countries in South and Central America, according to NASA.

A graphic on the NASA’s website shows that the path of the eclipse where viewers should see a near full-eclipse will begin in Oregon and end in Texas.

Due to the state’s position, most of Virginians may see a partial eclipse, with most residents seeing between 30% and 40% of coverage of sun from the moon’s shadow.

Like all celestial events, visibility will depend on both weather conditions and the amount of nearby light pollution.

Virginians have access to the following state parks designated as International Dark Sky Parks, which may provide a clearer view of the partial eclipse: