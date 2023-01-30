CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. (AP) — What better way to foster bipartisan unity than the legendary herd of Chincoteague ponies?

A pair of bills introduced in the Virginia Legislature by the Eastern Shore delegation, Delegate Robert Bloxom, a Republican, and Sen. Lynwood Lewis, a Democrat, have put forward an idea that touches Shore residents and many beyond: Making the Chincoteague pony the official pony of the Commonwealth.

It’s an idea certainly rigorously backed by the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Department, which has cared for the herd for generations and launched the drive to bring this to legislators’ attention.

“We are grateful to be the stewards and proud owners of the Wild Chincoteague Ponies. Earlier this year, we set out with a goal of making the Chincoteague Pony the Official Pony of Virginia. I am pleased to announce that Delegate Bloxom and Senator Lewis have stepped up to the plate and will present a bill to make the Chincoteague Pony the Official Pony of the Commonwealth of Virginia,” the fire department shared in a Facebook post.

Wild ponies gather after swimming across the Assateague Channel during the 93rd annual pony swim from Assateague Island to Chincoteague on July 25, 2018, in Chincoteague Island, Virginia. Every year the wild ponies are rounded up on the Assateague national wildlife refuge to be auctioned off by the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Assateague wild ponies cross the Assateague Channel during the annual Chincoteague Island Pony Swim in Chincoteague Island, Virginia, on July 26, 2017. (JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)



Delegate Bloxom shared this with Delmarva Now about his reason for introducing the bill:

“When Gov. Youngkin visited Chincoteague this idea was discussed with me and by members of the Volunteer Fire Department. Sophia Gallivan, a member of the drill team, championed the project and help give background and motivation behind the bill. I am proud to bring this to Richmond and to have the support of the governor and first lady.”

Now it’s up to fans of Chincoteague ponies to make their voices heard for this noble cause.

Pony Swim history and appeal

The story of the Chincoteague herd is well-known now, and as the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company shared, the famous Pony Penning that has given it worldwide appeal really all began in 1925, and really took off with the publication of Marguerite Henry’s “Misty of Chincoteague” in 1947.

“Since 1925 people have been able to buy a wild foal and take it home to train and ride it, often it becomes a part of their family and has a lasting impact on their life,” the department stated in its post.

Spectators watch as Saltwater Cowboys round up Assateague wild ponies during the annual Chincoteague Island Pony Swim in Chincoteague Island, Virginia, on July 26, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / JIM WATSON (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

CHINCOTEAGUE, VA – JULY 25: Wild ponies make the annual swim from across the Assateague Channel to Chincoteague Island July 25, 2007 in Chincoteague, Virginia. Each year the wild ponies are rounded up to be auctioned off by the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Young foals play in a pen on Chincoteague Island on July 25, 2017, where Assateague wild ponies are held prior to the annual Chincoteague Island Pony Swim. Every year the wild ponies are rounded up on the national wildlife refuge to be auctioned off by the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company. / AFP PHOTO / JIM WATSON (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Children stand on a fence to view ponies as they rest in a pen on Chincoteague Island, Virginia, on July 25, 2017, where Assateague wild ponies are held prior to the annual Chincoteague Island Pony Swim. Every year the wild ponies are rounded up on the national wildlife refuge to be auctioned off by the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company. / AFP PHOTO / JIM WATSON (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Assateague wild ponies rear up on each other during the annual Chincoteague Island Pony Swim in Chincoteague Island, Virginia, on July 26, 2017. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

TOPSHOT – Assateague wild ponies make their way out of the Assateague Channel during the annual Chincoteague Island Pony Swim in Chincoteague Island, Virginia, on July 26, 2017. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Pony Penning refers to the weeklong celebration in July that includes the pony roundup, swim, auction and swim back, among other events.

Despite two virtual years during the COVID-19 pandemic, the related auction has set records for three years running.

Chincoteague pony lovers were out in force to make 2022 a year to remember with a record total of $450,200 raised from the auction of 63 ponies, including 10 buybacks, according to a tally posted on the Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce and Certified Visitor Center’s site.

The Pony Swim itself, which draws all kinds of pony lovers to wade into swamps, climb trees or whatever they have to do to get a glimpse, also returned live in 2022 after two years off.

Through it all the appeal of the Chincoteague ponies has persevered, so as the fire department pleads, “Now please join us in voicing your support for the bill. With your support they will receive this well deserved accolade and yet again they will prove they are here to stay for generations!”