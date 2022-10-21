RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- The COVID-19 vaccine will not be added to Virginia’s list of required school immunizations in the immediate future but it could happen down the road depending on the actions of lawmakers and state regulators, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Earlier this week, an advisory committee to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted unanimously to add the COVID-19 vaccine to the 2023 childhood and adult immunization schedules.

A press release emphasizes that the CDC only makes recommendations for vaccine use, while school-entry vaccination requirements are determined by state or local jurisdictions.

Governor Glenn Youngkin has been a vocal opponent of COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

In a Tweet on Thursday night, Youngkin said, “COVID-19 mandates should be in our rear view mirror. The decision to vaccinate a child against COVID-19 is for Virginia parents to make about what’s best for them and their family. We will not adhere to these @CDCgov mandates. In Virginia, parents matter.”

House Speaker Todd Gilbert, a Republican, seemed to contradict Youngkin in a statement on Friday morning.

“Parents are rightly concerned about this week’s decision by the CDC, but I can assure Virginians that this action does not make the COVID vaccine mandatory for Virginia’s students,” Gilbert said.

The Virginia Department of Health also clarified in a statement.

“There is no direct, immediate impact on COVID-19 vaccine being added to the Immunization Schedule on school required vaccines in Virginia,” VDH said.

Before Republicans took back control of Virginia’s House of Delegates, lawmakers rejected efforts to limit the state’s ability to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine in various contexts. Democrats still have a slim majority in the state Senate.

VDH said, for a requirement to happen, the General Assembly would need to pass legislation or the state Board of Health would need update the rules, which would require a Notice of Intended Regulatory Action and a 60-day public comment period.

Gilbert said a mandate through the General Assembly “will not happen while I am Speaker.”

Under former Governor Ralph Northam, the General Assembly passed a law in 2020 changing the process for adding school vaccine requirements.

“The General Assembly members are not in any position to make these recommendations,” Delegate Patrick Hope, who sponsored the 2020 bill, said in a previous interview. “Even though we’ve changed the process, we’ve taken it out of politics and put it into the practitioners’ hands, what we did keep in place were the religious and medical exemptions.”

Now, the law says the State Board of Health “shall” make changes to the required vaccine list “from time to time to maintain conformity with evidence-based, routinely recommended vaccinations for children.”

VDH Spokesperson Logan Anderson said that doesn’t mean the board is required to adopt a school vaccination schedule consistent with the CDC’s recommendations.

“For example, the flu vaccine is on the CDC’s recommended schedule but it is not required by the Virginia Board of Health,” Anderson said.

VDH said the COVID-19 vaccine will likely not be added to the Vaccines for Children program until it is commercialized. The agency said they have been told that will likely happen in the summer of 2023.

“This is a federal program run by each state, and the direct impact on Virginians is that it will enable children in Virginia, who might not otherwise be vaccinated because of inability to pay, to gain access to COVID-19 vaccinations,” VDH furthered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.