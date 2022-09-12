RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Central Virginia residents will likely have to plan ahead in order to stay dry today as a cold front is coming through — and bringing a high chance of downpours with it.

According to StormTracker8 Meteorologist, Matt DiNardo, a cold front making its way into the Richmond area could potentially produce heavy downpours and even a few storms this afternoon and early tonight.

If central Virginia gets rain tonight, it is expected to be over by midnight and partly sunny skies will take over tomorrow.

Regardless of whether the region gets rain today, it will be warm and humid with highs in the mid and upper 80s.

For more information on this week’s weather, check out StormTracker8’s daily forecast.