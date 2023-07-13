RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With the northern lights projected to be visible in various places throughout the U.S., many Virginia residents are wondering… “will I be able to see the northern lights?”

This phenomenon, also known as “aurora borealis,” is a result of “electrons colliding with the upper reaches of Earth’s atmosphere,” according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The stunning celestial event will be visible in certain parts of the U.S. between the hours of 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. from September through April, experts say.

According to the aurora forecast maps found on the NOAA’s website, Virginia will not be in the zone — indicating a high likelihood of visibility — meaning Virginians will have to travel to see the northern lights.

The Geophysical Institute at the University of Alaska at Fairbanks has forecasted higher visibility of the northern lights on Thursday, July 13, in many states, including Wisconsin, Michigan, New York, New Hampshire, Vermont, Indiana, Maine and Maryland.

You can check the updated aurora forecast map here on the website of the NOAA.