RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Many residents throughout Central Virginia are gearing up to travel as Thanksgiving draws near. Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming holiday weather.

Over the next couple of days, travel will be relatively mild for both trips across the state and trips across the country. However, as Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday arrive, the weather pattern will get active from the Ohio Valley and Tennessee Valley to the Eastern Seaboard.

Depending on how the system takes shape, significant rain could end up stretching from Atlanta through the Mid-Atlantic and all the way up into New England from Tuesday through Wednesday.

This would bring a variety of weather — including the possibility of thunderstorms across parts of the deep south — that could cause delays at Atlanta Hartsfield International Airport.

As the system moves east and northeast, there could be significant rain for airports along the Interstate 95 corridor, including the following:

Dulles International Airport

Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport

Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport

Philadelphia International Airport

Major airports in New York City

Boston Logan International

The days before Thanksgiving are often recognized as some of the busiest travel days of the year for local airports. It is important to remember that weather can slow down takeoffs and landings or cause flights to be grounded, which in turn can cause significant backups across the country.

It is always a good idea to plan ahead and allow for extra travel time, especially during the holidays.