William & Mary men’s basketball pauses after positive virus test, Tribe played ODU on Saturday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — William & Mary men’s basketball will pause all team activities for two weeks after a positive coronavirus test in the program.

The university made the announcement on Monday morning, saying the program was notified on Sunday of a positive test in the team’s Tier 1 personnel after regular surveillance testing. William & Mary didn’t specify whether it was a player that tested positive, but Tier 1 includes players, coaches, trainers and managers, all of which will now quarantine for 14 days.

The Tribe (0-1) have only played one game this season, an 86-78 loss at Old Dominion on Saturday. It’s unclear if the news will affect ODU going forward.

The two-week quarantine means William & Mary won’t play several upcoming games, including Monday night’s game vs. N.C. State and games against Hampton (Dec. 3), at George Washington (Dec. 5), at Norfolk State (Dec. 9) and at Virginia (Dec. 12).

“The health and safety of our student-athletes, staff and community will always be the priority,” interim Director of Athletics, Jeremy Martin said. “We will continue to work closely with university leadership and our medical personnel to ensure we are maintaining the safest possible environment for all involved.”

The team is expected to return to normal activity on Monday, Dec. 14, barring any setbacks, the university says. Their next game would be Dec. 19 vs. High Point before starting conference play.

Latest Posts: