WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — William & Mary’s starting right tackle will be heading to Detroit this offseason after being selected by the Lions in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Colby Sorsdal, a team captain who started 46 games across four seasons with the Tribe, was selected in the fifth round with the 152nd overall pick. He’s the Tribe’s highest-drafted player in ten years.

A native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Sorsdal was a starter in all four of his seasons with William & Mary and was the second true freshman to start on the Tribe’s offensive line in the last 40 years. In 2022, he was a consensus All-America First Team selection by the Associated Press.

Measuring 6’6″ and over 300 pounds, Sorsdal ran a 5.15 second 40-yard dash and had 21 reps in the bench press on pro day. According to NFL.com writer Lance Zierlin, he is “athletic with good lateral movement” but will likely be used as a right guard as opposed to a tackle due to lack of length.

Sorsdal joins a deep group of offensive lineman in Detroit, including former first round picks Penei Sewell, Frank Ragnow and Taylor Decker.