William & Mary raised $1 billion during fundraising campaign

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — William & Mary has raised slightly more than $1 billion during its latest fundraising campaign. The university in Williamsburg, Virginia, said in a statement Tuesday that its For the Bold campaign spanned nearly a decade.

The school said it was able to raise nearly $150 million during this fiscal year, a time period that included the coronavirus pandemic.

William & Mary said the campaign funded more than $300 million in scholarships. The university said it saw a four-fold increase in annual scholarship donors at a time when the assistance has become increasingly crucial. 

