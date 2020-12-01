Williamsburg cancels Grand Illumination firework events

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Williamsburg has canceled its series of Grand Illumination fireworks events this holiday season.

The city says the cancellation is due to the statewide increase in coronavirus cases and new state restrictions on public gatherings.

“Colonial Williamsburg’s top priority remains the health and safety of guests, employees and the community as a whole,” said Cliff Fleet, president and CEO of The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation. “Working with the City of Williamsburg, we conceived and had hoped to present aseries of scaled back, socially-distanced fireworks events over three Saturdays in December to celebrate the season. Unfortunately, that will no longer be possible in light of the Commonwealth’s recently tightened gathering restrictions due to changing health data.”

The Grand Illumination was planned from Dec. 5, 12, and 19, with fireworks at the Governor’s Palace. The event was to be reservation only, with socially-distanced, marked areas for the audience.

Though the event is outdoors, the city said the plan was contingent on health data and restrictions from Richmond.

“Though we were all looking forward to the return to normal, as represented by the fireworks at Grand Illumination, we must continue to make adjustments for the public’s safety,” City Manager Andrew O. Trivette said. “Our disappointment that we must forgo the fireworks displays to adhere to the Governor’s recent restrictions is tempered by the fact that we are able to accommodate new events like the Christmas Market and allow favorites like 2nd Sundays to continue.”

Colonial Williamsburg is still open and decorated for the season, with shopping and dining and ice skating at the Liberty Ice Pavilion (masks required).

For more information from the city, click here.

