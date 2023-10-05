WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A Williamsburg family is mourning the loss of 53-year-old Tammy Parsons — who tragically died after a loose tire hit her side of the windshield while driving on Interstate 64 with her family Sunday.

The family was headed to Busch Gardens to check out the Howl-O-Scream event, and they said it was one of Parsons’ favorite places to go with her kids and grandkids.

For her family, the drive ended in tragedy. A loose tire flew from a Jeep Renegade and traveled into the eastbound lanes of I-64. From there, the tire hit the driver’s side of the family’s Ford Explorer.

Parsons’ fiancé, Joseph Palumbo, twin daughters and two grandkids walked away with no injuries.

Parsons is originally from Williamsburg, and the family moved back to the area eight months ago for a fresh start. Palumbo told 8News Parsons was the glue that held the family together.

“This is how I’m going to look at it. [She] Gave her life to save everybody that was in that car,” he said. “We all walked away that day because of her.”

Photos of Tammy Parsons provided by family

As Palumbo continues to reflect on the accident, he said if it weren’t for Parsons’ daughter Skyler, the outcome could have been much worse.

“But when that tire hit, her second oldest daughter jumped up over her mom to help me slam that car into the guardrail so we would stop and not crash and possibly get killed,” he said. “That takes pure strength in my eyes. And you know what? That comes from their mom.”

The family is trying to stay strong, because “that is what Tammy would have wanted.”