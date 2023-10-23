RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Winchester man has been sentenced for his alleged role in an embezzlement and money laundering scheme from the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Community Services Board.

According to the Office of the Attorney General, Andrew Hahn was an IT manager for the Services Board from mid-2019 until his arrest in October 2021.

Hahn was accused of embezzling over $890,000 by creating false invoices for computer purchases from Anchored Technology LLC, of which Hahn was the only owner.

Over $720,000 of the funds were used for Hahn’s personal expenses from 2019 until late 2021, according to the Office of the Attorney General. After an investigation, Hahn pleaded guilty to five counts of embezzlement and one count of money laundering without agreement as to sentencing.

The Circuit Court sentenced Hahn to 20 years on each embezzlement count, with 17 years suspended. The three years of incarceration on each embezzlement count will run consecutively, for a total of 15 years of active incarceration.

Hahn was sentenced to 40 years on the money laundering charge, the maximum allowed, with all time suspended. The court also ordered $189,410 in restitution.