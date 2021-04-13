Windsor residents express concern with town’s handling of viral traffic stop incident

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WRIC) — The Windsor Town Council met tonight — their first meeting since the video of officers pepper spraying and drawing guns on Virginia National Guard Lieutenant Caron Nazario during a traffic stop began circulating.

Citizens flocked to the meeting to express frustration with how the town is handling the incident. There were some others in the room that gave support for the officer’s actions during the traffic stop.

The treatment of the lieutenant during the traffic stop has prompted a $1 million federal lawsuit against the two officers and a Virginia State Police investigation. Attorney General Mark Herring has also begun requesting documents from Windsor Police Department to investigate.

The room where the city council met had community members spread out for socially distancing but there was also a different feel of division. Most people questioned the council on why it took four months for the public to be able to view the video of Lt. Nazario being stopped by the police. Citizens furthered their questioning to ask why the second officer involved had not been fired yet.

But some came to the meeting to show support for the still employed officer, Daniel Crocker, and the the police department. The other officer involved, Joe Gutierrez, was fired on Sunday.

A member of Black Lives Matter 757, Japhari Jones, says the firing of Gutierrez is not enough. He called for the officer to be arrested and drug tested.

The town says it wants to ensure transparency by making the body camera video public but many citizens are confused as to why it took four months since the Dec. 5 incident for the footage to be released.

An Air Force veteran at the meeting asked why the police department was not there to answer questions. She said the incident made her “ashamed of a town that [she] grew to love.”

Valerie Butler with the NAACP called out the town on their claims that they wanted to be transparent, accusing them of sweeping the issue under the rug.

A representative from another group, the Southern and Central Isle of Wight Citizens Group, said they agreed with and support the actions taken by the town in regards to the incident.

Butler followed that statement by saying, “I cannot understand how an organization can condone the actions that we’ve seen from that video.”

The town’s mayor, Glyn Willis, said a few words following the public comment period. “As I sat through the past few days its many mixed emotions of how could this happen to the town that I grew up in?” Willis said.